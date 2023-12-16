60-year partnership: My China Story publication released during anniversary celebrations

The authors narrate how they have seen the Chinese bring strategic investments, management expertise, and innovation to every corner of Kenya creating a long-lasting change in people’s lives.

A collection of compelling tales from locals working in Chinese companies operating in Kenya was released to the public this week during celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of Kenya-China diplomatic relations.

The book published by the Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) contains numerous accounts by 60 Kenyan workers who put in writing their reflections and personal experiences during interactions with their Chinese colleagues or bosses. They tell the story of how their encounter with the Chinese, either in Kenya or back in their country, has had a positive impact on their lives.

The authors of these stories, 60 of them in number, also took time to narrate how, in their own eyes, they have seen the Chinese bring strategic investments, management expertise, and innovation to every corner of Kenya creating a long-lasting change in people’s lives.

“They shared heart-warming experiences about how Chinese companies provide various technologies and experiences, helping them gain employment, skills, and higher income,” said Mr. Yuan Chun Kun, the Chairman of Kenya China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA)

Among those who made it to the book include; Kenya’s first female locomotive driver who hails from a village in Western Kenya, and who spotlights the assistance she got from the Chinese to achieve her dream, a mixed-race Kenyan-Chinese who applies an excellent understanding of Kenyan and Chinese cultures into his work to achieve personal and career growth, a prominent Kenyan civil engineer who forged a strong bond with Chinese culture, as well as a young man from a central Kenya village who received a scholarship from a Confucius Institute and who today has become an accomplished translator.

“The touching stories of these 60 Kenyan friends present a beautiful epitome of the ever-deepening China-Kenya relations over the past 60 years. They represent the grand spirit of “ordinary people” in short stories and convey profound truths and exhibit the new & grand era from small perspectives,” said Mr. Yuan.

While emphasizing the significance of the book, the KCETA boss argued that friendship, derived from close contact between people, holds the key to sound and enduring relations between nations.

“The short stories are told vividly, and like a stream of water, collected into a book, representing their genuine feelings,” he said

Yuan expressed optimism that the vast number of Chinese-funded enterprises in Kenya will continue to write “more China stories onto the land of Kenya and into the hearts of the Kenyan people as we look forward to hearing more China stories from our Kenyan friends,”

Speaking during the anniversary celebrations, Chinese ambassador to Kenya Dr. Zhou Pingjian reiterated that China is committed to forging a more cooperative partnership with Kenya.

He said both countries are experiencing a process of rapid development. And even as more Chinese investors launch operations in Kenya, the envoy reassured that Beijing will face squarely and sincerely the new developments and new challenges that might occur, and handle them appropriately in a spirit of mutual respect to enable Kenya to gain more from the cooperation.

“At the same time, we sincerely hope that Kenya will provide the corresponding conditions necessary for Chinese enterprises and citizens to engage in cooperation in Kenya,” he said