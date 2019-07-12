600 boda boda riders to be trained on road safety in Baringo

More than 600 boda boda riders will be trained on road safety and traffic rules in Baringo County.

The exercise that will be rolled out courtesy of the county government has been necessitated by alarming cases of accidents that have claimed many lives and left thousands of operators and passengers with life-threatening injuries.

The training focuses on guiding boda boda riders on safety driving to avoid injuries and threatening life’s of their customers this is due to increased deaths caused by boda boda riders.The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) statistics indicate that a total of 3,767, including 141 motor cyclists and 339 pedestrians, perished in road accidents

The trainees are first expected to be registered so as to proceed with the training exercise.

Boda boda operators who are yet to comply to safety regulations risk arrest as the government begins the implementation of the new laws aimed at bringing sanity to the chaotic public motorcycle transport industry.

The riders are expected to acquire driving licences, insurance and protective gear including reflector jackets, boots and helmets.