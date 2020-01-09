600 Kilifi farmers get Ksh 41m to add value to their produce

600 farmers in Kilifi County have bagged Kshs 41 million shillings to add value on their produce and boost their income.

The grant by the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project has prioritized value addition in coconut, dairy, poultry and been keeping.

Each farming group received at least Kshs 300,000 to ensure their products are competitive in the market.

According to the County Director, Department of Agriculture, Margaret Jefwa, the county has imported 6000 hybrid coconut seedlings from India with the capacity to produce enough wine for the production in the value chain.

This plan is part of the greater National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project NARIG which targets to boost agricultural productivity in a number of selected value chains such as coconut production, dairy chicken, and bee keeping.

Farmers who registered in groups of between 25 to 30 members received between Sh. 300,000 to Sh. 2 million.

The County government is collaborating with the national government in the NARIG program to fund value addition in the agricultural value chains.

Kilifi County project coordinator NARIG, Anthony Chibudu, the project is currently operational in 20 wards while in other counties around the country it is operational in 21 wards.

Besides funding of the selected agricultural value chains, the project is also committed to ensuring that small scale farmers get access to the market for their produce.