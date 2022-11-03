6000 children from slums benefit from donor funded free education

More than 6000 school going children and youths from Nakuru informal settlements have benefited from free education and vocational training, courtesy of donor funded Live and Learn education center.

The Live and learn Education Center Kenya founder Ms Brique Zeinner said the center was started with the aim of transforming lives of less privileged children from the slums to help them realize and unlock the hidden potential in them.

The center, she added started small but has made headway empowered by monies from well-wishers abroad who willingly support the center that has for over a decade been a safe haven for the needy children.

Ms Zeinner, who has been the mentor for the children, said the center was currently hosting 690 vulnerable children drawn from slum areas and is providing them with a platform to exploit their potential.

The 54-year-old German national says that she has an emotional attachment to Kenya having visited the country 25 times in a span of 15 years and after interacting with locals in low income settlements concluded that education would be the best way to get them out of poverty.

She added that it took years of fundraising from her friends in Germany, China, Netherlands, Brazil and the United States of America to establish Live and Learn Education Center Kenya, a center that has since been transforming the lives of poor families in Nakuru County.

The Center which has been in existence for 16 years, sponsors children throughout their primary education and thus offload the school fees burden from poor parents or guardians.

During the December holidays, parents receive Christmas care baskets from the school consisting of cooking oil, meat products, flour and other basic food items.

According to the center mentor, the institution also manages a fund that provides scholarships to bright students from poor families to enable them pursue education in secondary schools, tertiary institutions and universities.

The center also offers food relief programmes for a number of families and counseling sessions for the parents, which according to Zeinner gives holistic health coaching to create emotional healing for individuals and families who have undergone trauma and tragic life events.