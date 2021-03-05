60,000 Covid-19 doses arrive at Eldoret KEMSA Centre

A consignment of 60,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines arrived at the Eldoret KEMSA Centre in Uasin Gishu county to be distributed across the North Rift region.

Uasin Gishu health Chief Executive Officer Dr Evelyn Rotich while receiving the consignment said health workers, teachers and uniformed forces will be prioritized in the vaccination exercise.

In Uasin Gishu county, 6000 doses of the vaccine will go to Moi Teaching and Referral hospital while Huruma County Hospital and Moi Barracks Defense Forces Recruits Training School will get 3000 each.

