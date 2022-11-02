60,000 households in drought hit Garissa receive relief food

Mandera county government has distributed assorted food rations to some vulnerable 60000 households in in the County.

Governor Mohamed Khalif said the distribution comes as a result of the ongoing drought in some parts of the Country.

According to Rapid Assessment Conducted by Kenya Food Security Steering Group (KFSSG), 500,000 people have been left in dire need of emergency relief food and water.

In the first phase of the relief food distribution over Seven hundred and fifty metric tons of foodstuffs and 180,000 liters of cooking oil will be given to 60,000 vulnerable households and people living with disabilities across the county.

The county boss said the drought has had a huge impact on the people and therefore the food distribution countywide will cushion the community for a period of time.

He added that despite the prolonged drought, the county has scaled up response and mitigation measures to drought by drilling and equipping 75 additional boreholes that are strategically located across the county.

The identified households will benefit from the food assistance for the next three months.

The ongoing drought has affected most of the learning institutions in the far flung areas of Mandera county leaving learners miss classes over long periods because they have to travel long distances in search of food and water.