602 new COVID-19 cases recorded as 8 succumb

COVID-19 infections in the country maintained an upward trajectory, with 602 more people testing positive for the virus pushing the cumulative tally to 43,143.

The fatality rate surpassed the 800 mark after eight more deaths were reported with the toll hitting 805.

The latest cases are from a sample size of 5,618 tested in the last 24 hours.

“This brings to 43,143 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 607,241. From the cases, 585 are Kenyans and 17 are foreigners. 407 are males and 195 females” announced the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement Thursday.

The youngest is a one-year old child while the oldest is 93.

16 counties reported over 10 cases with Nairobi leading with 133, Nakuru 47, Uasin Gishu 47, Kilifi 46, Kisumu 46, Mombasa 44, Kericho 32, Kakamega 28, Turkana 25, Kisii 21, Machakos 20, Laikipia 13, Nyandarua 12, Bungoma 12, Kiambu 11, Nandi 10.

The cases in Nairobi are from Roysambu (21) Westlands (19) Lang’ata (18), Embakasi East, Embakasi South and Embakasi West (7) cases each, Kasarani and Kibra (6) cases each, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Kamukunji, Makadara, Ruaraka and Starehe (5) cases each, Embakasi Central (4) and Mathare (3).

In Nakuru, the 47 cases are from Nakuru West (24), Naivasha (13), Nakuru East (8), Njoro and Rongai a case each.

In Uasin Gishu, the 47 cases are from Ainabkoi (41), Kapseret and Turbo had two cases each while Kesses and Soy had one case respectively.

In Kilifi, the 46 cases are from Malindi (27), Rabai (8), Magarini (5), Kilifi North (4) and Kilifi South (2).

In Kisumu, the 46 cases are from Kisumu Central (22), Kisumu East (14), Kisumu West (7) and Nyando (3). In Kericho, the 32 cases are from Ainamoi (26) and Belgut (6).

In Kakamega, the 28 cases are from Lurambi (11), Shinyalu (10), Ikolomani and Mumias West (3) cases each, Butere (1). In Turkana, the 25 cases are from Turkana Central (16), Turkana west (8) and Turkana South (1).

In Kisii, the 21 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (18), Nyaribari Chache (2) and Nyaribari Masaba (1), In Machakos, the 20 cases are from Athi River and Machakos Town (8) cases each, Kangundo, Kathiani, Masinga and Yatta (1) case each.

In Laikipia, all the 13 cases are from Laikipia East, while in Nyandarua, all the 12 cases are from Kinangop.

In Bungoma, the 12 cases are from Kanduyi (7), Webuye West (3), Kimilili and Mt Elgon (1) case each.

In Kiambu, the 11 cases are from Ruiru (5), Kiambu Town and Thika (2) cases each, Juja and Lari (1) case each, while in Nandi, the 10 cases are from Emgwen (8) and Mosop (2).

80 people have recovered from the disease, 51 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 29 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Total recoveries now stand at 31,508.