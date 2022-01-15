624 test positive for Covid-19 as six succumb

Kenya recorded 624 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 7,045 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 8.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 317,324 from a cumulative test of 3,143,862 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 560 are Kenyans while 64 are foreigners with 330 being male while 294 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a four-month-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

1,144 patients have recovered from the disease, 929 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 215 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 281,343 of whom 230,257 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 51,086 are from various health facilities.

Six patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,488.

A total of 1,059 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 13,993 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 43 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 are on ventilatory support, and two on supplemental oxygen.

A further 220 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 215 of them being admitted in the general wards. Five patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 11,067,257 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, 6,193,498 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,756,375.

Another 28,951 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 88,433 are booster doses. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is at 17.5%.