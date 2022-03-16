63 KCSE candidates in Turkana arrested with phones, money

Police in Turkana County have arrested 63 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates in two examinations centres and one invigilator in Kakuma for engaging in exam malpractices.

County Police Commander, Samuel Ndanyi, said 25 candidates from Somali Bantu Secondary School and 38 from Greenlight Secondary Schools were later released on free bond and one invigilator will be released on cash bail as investigations continue.

Ndanyi said all of them will appear before court later to answer to charges of exam malpractices and negligence of duty.

He said police are investigating unusual activities in the two schools in Kakuma Refugee Camp.

“Sub-county Security Committee who were on routine KCSE examination check-up in Kakuma Refugee Camp noticed unusual activities,” he said.

All the mobile phones were scrutinized and money kept as exhibits.

Ndayi said the suspects were allowed to sit the next paper as the investigation continued.

A County Security Team and Ministry of Examination officials are currently on the ground investigating the incidences.

Elsewhere, two candidates at Olmariko Secondary School in Narok North Sub-county are being investigated by the police, after they were found with a cell phone in the school compound.

Narok County Commissioner, Isaac Masinde, said the two were late to attend the examination session, today, and later found in the dormitory with the phones.

“The candidates were missing when the exam was beginning, but when the exam managers alerted the security officers guarding the school, they searched for the two and found them in their dormitories with cell phones,” he said.

Masinde, however, said the two boys were allowed to continue with the examination as police carry out investigations to ascertain if they were involved in examination malpractice.

“We are investigating whether there is any teacher who was involved in the incident so that we can take action immediately. The Ministry of Education is very clear that no student should be found with a phone during the examination period,” he said.

He reiterated that in case the investigations reveal that the two were involved in malpractice, then legal action will be taken against all those involved.

Masinde reminded the candidates and exam managers to stick to the guidelines set by Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), to avoid such irregularities in future.

10, 892 candidates are sitting for the National examination in 163 centers in Narok County. 6, 071 of the candidates are boys which represents 55.74 percent with 4, 821 girls representing 44. 26percent.