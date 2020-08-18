The COVID-19 ICT Advisory Committee has picked 63 innovations in five key areas of mitigating COVID-19 for potential support and scaling up.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says there is need for home grown solutions especially in the health sector to cushion Kenyans against the high costs of healthcare in the country.

Firms forwarded 412 applications in the first round of call for submission for innovations to help combat COVID-19 as well as stimulating economic activities.

The 63 picked comprise of 24 innovations on health, 21 on stimulating economic activities, eight on transport, seven on education and three on agriculture.

The Committee will link the identified innovators with incubation hubs, funding opportunities and accelerators where applicable.

In a webinar with the Committee, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the collapse of global healthcare supply chains has exposed the country’s fragile healthcare and there is need to fill the gaps with home based solutions.

The CS noted that, “In examining the viability and scalability of the proposed solutions, the Committee has forwarded several proposals to my office for review on key ICT initiatives and policies to respond to the pandemic and beyond, in order to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on individual livelihoods, communities and the economy.”

The webinar was the first in a series of showcases planned by the Committee to showcase ICT innovations to a wider audience, engage with stakeholders and also preview the innovations for potential investors to scale them for the public good.

The second call for submissions is ongoing and closes this Friday.