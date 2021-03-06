633 test positive for Covid as 374 recover

633 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 5,193 tested in the last 24 hours bringing number of positive total confirmed cases to 108,362.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 554 are Kenyans while 79 are foreigners.

384 are male males while 249 are females with the youngest is a one year old baby while the oldest is 85 years.

The total fatalities now stand at 1,874 after one patient has succumbed to the disease.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



A total of 483 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,389 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

69 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 33 on supplementary oxygen. 10 patients are on observation.

Another 18 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen oxygen all of whom are in the general wards. There is no patient in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

374 patients have recovered from the disease, 328 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 46 are from various health facilities pushing total recoveries to 87, 550.