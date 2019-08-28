63pc of Kirinyaga residents enumerated as census enters day 4

Sixty three percent of Kirinyaga residents have already been enumerated by Tuesday as the census exercise enters its day four countrywide.

However no challenge have been reported in the county as Census officers are working around the clock to ensure all residents are counted by 31st this month.

Speaking during supervision and monitoring of the exercise in Mwea town Cabinet Administrative Secretary for Public works and Youth Rachael Shebesh revealed that by Tuesday 63 percent of Kirinyaga residents have been counted as census enumerators goes home by home collecting data.

She said that due to political goodwill in the county and enhancement of security the exercise has been going on smoothly and no challenges has been reported so far in the county.

Shebesh who has been allocated three counties to supervise-Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Nairobi exuded confidence that by 31st all Kenyans will be counted.

She appealed for all the residents to take part in the ongoing national exercise which will play a big role in planning and sharing of resources in the country.

“I urge every resident of Kirinyaga County to ensure he/she is enumerated before the end of the time set by the government for censures exercise”. She opined.

On his part Kirinyaga County commissioner Jim Njoka said that national government officials and the county government have joined hands with the enumerators to ensure that all residents are counted.

The County security boss said that security has been beefed up across the county and thanked the residents for giving the censures official correct information which has made the exercise as smooth as successful.