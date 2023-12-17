64 teams battle for Sloya Football tourney title in Sabatia

A total of 64 teams are battling for the innaugural Sloya Football tournament supported by Sabatia Member of Parliament Clement Sloya.

The tournament is also geared towards raising awareness against gender based violence and drug abuse.

The three week tournament whose final is set for December 23rd attracted a total of 49men’s teams and 15 women sides

Sabatia Mp urged the youth to take the championship as a springboard for their footballing abilities.

“I urged the youth to shun drug abuse and addiction and i challenge them to use the tournament as a platform to showcase their talent”, the Mp avvered.

The tournament enters the semi final stage this weekend where Red Devils will face Dragons while Amigos will take on Riambuka.All the matches are set to be played at Moi Girls Vokoli .

The winner of the final which will be played at Chavakali High School Grounds is expected to be awarded ksh 100,00, runners up will pocket ksh 50,000 while the 3rd and 4th placed teams will have ksh 30,000 and 20,000 respectively. In the ladies categories winners will be awarded ksh 70,000, runners up 50,000 while the third and fourth placed teams will walk away with 30,000 and 20,000 shillings respectively.