64 test positive for COVID, as 4 succumb

64 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 1,852 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 96,678 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

Out of the new cases 59 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners.

35 are males and 29 females with youngest being a six-year-old child while the oldest is 81.

So far the cumulative tests stand at 1,052,836.

In a statement to the newsrooms Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that 55 patients had recovered from the disease, 41 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 14 have been discharged from various hospitals.

The total recoveries now stand at 79,012 while those of fatalities have hit 1,685 after four patients succumbed to the disease.

Currently, there are 657 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,989 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

29 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen while 3 are on observation.

Another 19 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and 19 others are in the general wards. None of them is in HDU

Distribution of the cases by Counties;

Nairobi 34, Kisii 5, Laikipia 5, Meru 3, Machakos 3, Mombasa 2, Busia 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kiambu 1, Embu 1, Kajiado 1, Kilifi 1, Nakuru 1, Nyandarua 1, Siaya 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.