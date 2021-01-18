65 test positive for Covid-19 as three succumb

The positivity rate of new Covid-19 infections remained relatively low after 65 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures announced Monday by Ministry of Health represent a 2.4 per cent from a sample size of 2,681, bringing the country’s caseload since March last year to 99,227.

Of the cases, 49 Kenyans and 16 foreigners among them 39 males and 26 females with the youngest being a 12-year-old while the oldest is 92.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement said 697 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,680 are on home-based care.

“28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplementary oxygen while three others are under observation,” he said.

Another 11 patients are separately on oxygen in the general wards while one patient is in the high dependency unit.

77 patients have recovered, 60 from home-based care and another 17 were discharged from various hospitals pushing the total number of recoveries to 82,277.

The death toll from the disease hit 1,734 after three more patients succumbed.