650 test positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of a sample size of 6,768 bringing total confirmed cases in the country to 28,754.

Out of the new cases 633 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners.

391 of them are male while 259 are female, with the youngest being a one year old, and oldest is 97 years.

Speaking during a press briefing on COVID-19 daily updates Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi noted that 490 patients have recovered from the virus, 308 being from the home based care system while 182 are from various health care facilities. Total number of recoveries stand at 15,100.

Four patients have succumbed to the virus bringing total number of fatalities to 460.

Nairobi County is leading with 356 cases followed by Kiambu with 53, Nakuru has 48 cases, Machakos 26, Kajiado 20, Busia 20, Uasin Gishu 15, Laikipia 15, Bomet 10, Bungoma 9, Migori 7, Mombasa 7, Kisii 7, Tharaka Nithi 6, Muranga 5, Narok 5, Turkana 5, Kericho 4, Makueni 4, Kitui 4, Samburu 4, Embu 3, Baringo 3, Nandi 3, Kisumu 2, Mandera 2, Marsabit 2, Isiolo 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Nyamira 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1,

Nyeri 1.

The CAS said 34,000 community health workers have so far been trained to aid in home based care system.

Adding that the ministry is exploring ways of training household members on taking care of those under home care system.

“We do have home based care protocols which are on the MoH website. What we shall do moving forward, is have more personnel trained as well as have an online module on how to go about it,” said Dr Mwangangi.

She noted that plans were underway to conduct re-training in 21 counties on emergency response.

Speaking at the same function Acting Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth said home based care is cheap and gives hospitals space to give care to the more critical cases.