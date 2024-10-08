65pc of Kenyans support DP Gachagua’s ouster-Report

A Parliamentary report on the removal of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office has indicated that a majority of Kenyans support his impeachment motion.

The report revealed that 65.11pc of Kenyans who participated in the just concluded public participation on the Special Motion on his removal by way of impeachment compared to 33.80pc who were against the move.

A total of 224,907 Kenyans voted for his impeachment while 146,429 voted for DP Gachagua to remain in office.

Hailing from the populous Mount Kenya region, specifically Mathira Constituency, where he served as former Member of Parliament, the deputy president garnered a majority of support from Mathira, Kieni, Kigumo, Kiharu, Mukurweini, Naivasha and Nyeri constituencies.

Others include;Roysambu, Ruaraka, Runyenjes where respondents showed support for the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking before the House, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo lauded Kenyans for giving their views in many ways.

“Many Kenyans who were participating, participated very expressively. I think many of us saw people expressing their views in many ways,” she said.

She added, “Over 200,000 responses were received of which 65.1% supported the motion, while 33.81% opposed the motion and 1.09% offered neutral or other alternative views.”