664 test positive for Covid-19 as 16 succumb

Kenya recorded 664 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 5,432 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 12.2%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 197,409 from a cumulative test of 2,093,014 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 633 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners with 378 being male while 286 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 98 years.

201 patients have recovered from the disease, 148 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 58 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 185, 808 of which 148,161 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 37,647 are from various health facilities.

The Ministry of Health has clarified that it erroneously reported total recoveries as 185,762 as opposed to 185,607.

“Those in the Home-Based Care and isolation program were supposed to be 148,018 and not 148,173 as reported. We regret the error,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

16 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,865.

A total of 1,281 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 3,683 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 170 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 are on ventilatory support, and 84 on supplemental oxygen with 51 patients on observation.

A further 366 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 321 of them being admitted in the general wards. 45 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 1,672,687 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

On the second dose, 194,891 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 110,950, Teachers 89,557 Security Officers 49,658 and Others 180,276.