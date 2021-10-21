67 test positive for Covid-19 as five succumb

67 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,988 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 252,375.

The positivity rate is now at 2.2% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,657,001.

Out of the new cases, all are Kenyans, 34 are females while 33 are males with the youngest is a 10-year-old child while the oldest is 98 years.

96 patients have recovered from the disease with 87 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 9 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 245,882 of whom 198,631 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,251 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 5 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of August and October 2021 bringing cumulative deaths to 5,243.

A total of 522 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,442 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 166 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 165 being in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

A total of 4,733,770 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,416,746 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,317,024.

Vaccination

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 36.8%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.8%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

The table below shows the total County cumulative trends and proportion of fully vaccinated.

Nairobi County in the lead with 15.4% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri County 12.7%, Kiambu 7.6%, Uasin Gishu 7.2%, Nyandarua 6.5%,

Kisumu 6.0%, Mombasa 5.6%, while Lamu, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River and Marsabit are the least Counties with less than 1% of the