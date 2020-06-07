68pc of Kenyans believe govt doing enough to control Covid-19

A survey released Sunday indicates that most Kenyans have confidence in the measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report authored by Infotrak Research and Consulting firm says 68 percent of Kenyans are in support of government’s containment measures even as they expressed fears that corruption and ignorance among Kenyans could compromise the efforts.

50 percent of those interviewed feel corruption, inadequate health care facilities, failure of Kenyans to adhere to the COVID-19 directive could cost Kenyans in the event the pandemic peaks.

A further 45 percent want the issue of food security addressed while 35 percent want the government to focus on dealing with the unemployment to enable Kenyans to feed themselves during the pandemic.

A majority of those interviewed feel re-opening of bars and restaurants, police brutality, the reluctance of people to get tested, unclear protocols and stigmatization of coronavirus survivors may hinder the fight against coronavirus.

Eastern, Nairobi, Central, North-Eastern, Western, and Coast regions top the list of regions where Kenyans feel they will not make ends meet if the virus persists.

Find the poll here–> INFOTRAK COVID19 POLL