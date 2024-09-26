Renegade Air introduces first ATR -500 in Kenya, leased from Abelo

Kenyan operator Renegade Air, leading turboprop lessor Abelo ATR, Thursday celebrated the introduction of the first ever ATR -500 aircraft in Kenya, during a ceremony held at Wilson airport.

This milestone marks a significant advancement in the partners’ capabilities to serve the growing demand for efficient and reliable air services in the region.

The ATR -500, leased from Abelo, has been converted into a cargo configuration to meet the specific needs of Renegade Air’s operations.

With its proven track record for performance and reliability, capacity to operate in hot and high environments, from unpaved runways, and to access the most remote airfields, this ATR aircraft is set to enhance Renegade Air’s capacity to transport goods swiftly across domestic and regional routes, supporting various industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and perishables.

The largest market for turboprops in Africa, with over 80 aircraft of the type currently flying, Kenya could accommodate many additional ATR -500 and latest generation -600 series aircraft, from both Wilson Airport and JKIA International Airport, to serve regular domestic and international routes.

Tasneem Kaderbhai, Commercial Manager for Renegade Air Limited, said: “Our new ATR -500 cargo aircraft will be a game-changer in our fleet, bolstering our ability to provide timely and efficient air cargo services to our customers. This strategic addition underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market, supported by two ideal partners: Abelo and ATR. This move further solidifies our position as a key player in the air cargo industry in Kenya.”

On his part, Mathieu Duquesnoy, Abelo’s Chief Marketing Officer, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Renegade Air in bringing the first ATR -500 aircraft to Kenya. This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing tailored leasing solutions to airlines seeking to enhance their capabilities. The conversion of this ATR aircraft into a dedicated cargo platform is a testament to its versatility, adaptability across different operational requirements, and long-term value as an asset.”

Michael Chassot, Sales Director EMEA at ATR, added: “Renegade Air’s selection of the ATR -500 marks both the continuation of a successful partnership with Abelo and ATR’s comeback to Kenya – a market ATR has strong ambitions for. ATR aircraft are the ideal candidates to replace ageing fleets, bringing comfort, convenience and affordable connectivity to the Kenyan communities with state-of-the-art, ultra-efficient, low operating cost and versatile aircraft.”