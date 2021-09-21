698 burn cases admitted between July 2020-June 2021, report

There has been 698 burn cases admitted between July 2020 and June 2021, 45 % of whom are children below 5 years.

Statistics according to the Kenyatta National Hospital also revealed that out of these, scald burns were about 85% and adults between the ages of 20-40 years account for 55% of the total admissions majority of who are men.

In light of this information, KNH in collaboration with Burns Society of Kenya (BSK) and other stakeholders have launched the 2021 Fire safety and Burns Awareness week, an activity aimed at sensitizing the public on fire safety and prevention of burn injuries.

Speaking during the event, KPCC Director, Dr John Ngigi who represented the CEO said that fire incidents and burn injuries are a common occurrence in our country, leading to loss of lives, disability, permanent scars on victims and loss of property worth millions of shillings.

The event comes barely hours after a fire broke out at Ofafa Jericho High School in Nairobi and Sigalame High School in Busia County.

According to St John Ambulance, in the Ofafa Jericho incident, about 50 students were evacuated to Metropolitan Hospital in Buruburu.

Through their social media handle, they further said that there were few cases of students with minor burns and most of the students had inhaled smoke causing breathing problems.

No fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, Sigalame High School in Funyula has since been closed indefinitely after a fire razed one of the dormitories on Monday night.

This becomes the fourth fire incident in the school since it was reopened this term.

Samia sub-county Director of Education Dominic Opee said the students will remain home until investigations into the cause of the fire are concluded.