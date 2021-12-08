7.7 million Kenyans vaccinated against Covid-19

7.7 million people have so far been vaccinated across the country against a projected 10 million by end of December.

Of these, 4,724,235 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,055,726.

The latest figures released Wednesday come hot on the heels of the launch of a three-month vaccination awareness campaign by the government and interfaith leaders.

The country has so far received 20.6 million COVID 19 vaccines with 10.6 million vaccines being received from European Union member states.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 57.3%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 11.2%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

In terms of county trends, Nairobi County leads with 29.2% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri 23.8%, Kiambu 18.3%, Laikipia 17.6%, Taita Taveta 14.0%, Muranga 14.0%, Uasin Gishu 13.8%, Kirinyaga 12.7%, Nyandarua 12.6%, Kisumu 12.3%, Nakuru 12.2%, Kajiado 12.0%, and Mombasa 11.8%. Marsabit 2.9%, Tana River with 2.7%, Wajir, Turkana and West Pokot each with 2.4% and Mandera at 2.2% of the Population fully vaccinated.

On the Covid-19 situation, 108 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 5,073 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 2.1%. From the cases, 97 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners; 57 males and 51 females.

The youngest is a 3-year-old child while the oldest is 95 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 255,652 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,868,498.

21 patients have recovered from the disease with 18 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and 3 from health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 248,473 of whom 200,501 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,972 are from various health facilities countrywide. Today there is no death reported” said health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

207 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 830 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Two patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and both of them are on ventilatory support.

A total of 51 patients are on supplemental oxygen with 49 of them being in the general wards while two others are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).