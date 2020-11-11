7 arrested in Narok after morning crackdown on FGM perpetrators

Seven women were arrested this morning in Narok County as authorities escalated the war against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Narok South Deputy County Commissioner Felix Kisalu said the seven, five girls and two women who were arrested after a crackdown conducted in a suspected homestead in the early hours of the morning.

He confirmed that the girls were being held in the house of Janet Koech and Emily Koech.

“We received information from members of the public who suspected that there could be something fishy at the home. Upon raiding the home in the company of the chief, we found the five girls locked in the homestead,” said the DCC.

The girls have since been handed over to the Narok Children’s office and are expected to be taken to Narok County Referral Hospital to confirm the allegations.

“We have intensified FGM crackdown in this sub county and we want to warn anyone with the intention of carrying out such an outdated cultural practice that their days are numbered,” reiterated the Deputy County Commissioner.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta has already made it clear that this outdated cultural practice should end by the year 2022. Those arrested should serve as an example so that no one will ever think of repeating such an ugly act.

The arrest comes only a day after 12 other people were arraigned in a Narok Court and charged with procuring FGM contrary to the law.

Among the 12 was a couple whose homestead was used for the cut while ten others were the women who allowed the circumcision to be carried out on their bodies.

Meanwhile a Kericho court has sentenced twenty two women who underwent the prohibited female genital mutilation (FGM) at Kaptele Village in Bureti sub-county, Kericho to serve four months in jail after they pleaded guilty to the offence.

The accused persons Gladys Langat, 27, Fancy Ngeno 27, Mercy Bii 32, Betty Kirui 25, Sheila Koech 31, Sheila Rono 26, Mercy Kirui 26, Doreen Kirui 24, Mercy Cherotich 23, Caren Tanui 28, Sheila Terer 24, Joan Langat 26, Judy Langat 25, Sharon Sang 25, Sheila Mibei 26, Caroline Cheruiyot 30, Mercy Cheruiyot 27, Sharon Rotich 26, Vicky Cheruiyot 25, Faith Sang 21, Maurine Mibei 26, and Daisy Korir 27 appeared before Kericho resident magistrate Elizabeth Karani on Monday.

Particulars of the charges indicated that on diverse dates between October 26 and November 2, 2020 at Kaptele village in Bureti sub-county within Kericho County having knowledge of the planned process they failed to report the banned act to a law enforcement officer contrary to the prohibition of FGM Act.