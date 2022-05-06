7 shortlisted for Azimio running mate position

The Azimio la Umoja selection panel has picked seven candidates to deputize Azimo La Umoja-One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga in his August 9th presidential election.

Those shortlisted are party leaders Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Martha Karua (Narc K), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Stephen Tarus (National Liberal Party).

Other candidates are Governor Ali Hassan Joho of ODM, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege who were recommended by Jubilee.

The Chairperson of the committee mandated with the search disclosed that 13 other applicants were not considered for the shortlisting because their candidature was not backed by any of the affiliate political Parties.

“The committee has concluded the first shortlist and picked the following seven names who were nominated by their political parties in line with the criteria…The rest 13 applications were not considered as they had not been submitted by the constituent political parties of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition” Noah Wekesa said in the statement that was sent to the newsrooms Friday evening.

It had requested constituent party members of the coalition to nominate preferred candidates.

Parties have until May 16th to present the names of presidential and gubernatorial running mates after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission extended the April 28th deadline.

This is after the electoral body held a consultative meeting with representatives drawn from Kenya Kwanza, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and independent candidates.