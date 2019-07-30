Kenya is a cultural, artistic hub. You may think you have seen it all here but you’re barely touching the tip of the iceberg. Here are some cultural and arts festival you should add to your list of events to attend:

Rusinga Cultural Festival

This is a two days of music, fashion, film, food, artistry, literature, sports and conversations that take you back in time into the wealth of the Suba culture. It is held on Rusinga Island in Homabay county annually around the month of December. An an ideal platform for cultural expression, public debate, knowledge and information empowerment.



Storymoja Festival

The annual Storymoja Festival is Kenya’s premier literary event. It’s an annual 5-day celebration of our African stories and our contemporary culture. The festival takes place every September is an opportunity to meet with the brightest thinkers from home & abroad.

Lamu Cultural Festival

This is one of the best attended community-based cultural festivals in Kenya. It’s a celebration of both the past and the future, and the beliefs and traditions that are the heart and soul of the Lamu community. Each year, Lamu comes to life during the annual Lamu event with activities that include dhow sailing races, donkey races, traditional henna paintings, traditional artisan craft making and competitive Bao games. The 3 day festival takes place in November

Maralal Camel Derby

This is one of the more unique tour experiences in Kenya. It is held in Maralal town in Samburu county. The camel races are a melee of chaos, noise, excitement and colour. If camel riding is not for you there is also a bike race or a 10 Km running race or just enjoy the traditional dances cultural shows.

Africa Nouveau Festival

This is a 3-days/3-nights festival designed to showcase the most innovative, cutting-edge, trend setting artists. Creators, curators and fans of African Cool congregate to enjoy music, art, food and drink.

PAWA Festival

PAWA Festival is an emerging annual street festival that takes place at the heart of the Nairobi CBD. The festival serves as a platform to showcase East Africa’s creative genius through all forms of visual and performing art. By bringing art to the streets, PAWA Festival attempts to celebrate and support East African artistic expression while bringing out the creativity in you.

And last but not least, the Nairobi Film Festival.

