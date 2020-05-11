7 killed in grisly accident along Kisumu-Busia road

Seven people have been confirmed dead while two others are fighting for their lives at a Kisumu hospital following a grisly road accident at Kisian Junction along Kisumu-Busia road.

The accident that involved multiple vehicles occurred after a driver of a trailer lost control of the vehicle ramming into several vehicles that were parked at the junction.

The grisly road accident occurred at about 2 pm Monday afternoon.

The incident caused a traffic snarl-up on the busy road as police attempted to rescue those injured and rush them to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of the trailer headed to Kibos Sugar Company may have lost control of the vehicle as he tried to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

The truck driver is then said to have rammed into several matatus that had parked at the busy junction. Irate members of the public set the truck on fire.

County police boss Ranson Lolmodoni said investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.