7 more countries cleared to resume international flights to Kenya

He noted that the risk profile of any country could change and therefore the status with regard to the clarifications and directives could also change.

” We wish to emphasize and reiterate that from 1st August 2020 Kenyan Airspace will be open to authorised airlines and travelers. The issue is only whether the travelers will be required to quarantine upon arrival in Kenya due to the risk evaluation of respective countries. Those required to quarantine will do so at Government designated facility or at their home subject to prevailing guidelines.” He said

The Ministry of Transport with the relevant stakeholders have prepared a Protocol for Air Travel Operations during the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis. The protocol seeks to provide guidelines to ensure that air travel remains safe during the pandemic for domestic and international flights.

The Protocol recognizes that the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been experienced in most sectors of the economy and the aviation industry is amongst the worst impacted.

The Protocol has therefore confirmed that:-

All arriving passengers on international flights whose body temperature is NOT above 37.5° C (99.5°F); do NOT have a persistent cough, difficulty in breathing or other flu-like symptoms; have negative PCR based COVID – 19 test carried out within 96 hours before travel and are from countries considered low to medium risk COVID – 19 transmission areas shall be exempt from quarantine. For those passengers traveling out of the country, they will be required to abide by the particular travel, health and COVID-19 related requirements of the destination country; Passengers arriving on flights after the curfew, with a valid Air Ticket and Boarding Pass shall be allowed to proceed to their hotels and/or residences; Drivers should have evidence that they have come from the Airport to drop or pick up passengers; Passengers departing on flights after the curfew, with a valid Air Ticket and Boarding Pass shall be allowed to proceed to their departure airport; Air Operators shall provide guidance material to passengers regarding application of the preventive measures on board; Where physical distancing cannot be guaranteed because of the seat configuration or other operational constraints, the crew members will make constant on-board announcements reminding passengers to adhere at all times to all the other preventive measures including strict hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette and should wear a surgical face mask. In addition and in such cases other measures such as cabin recirculation air filters will be put in place; and Working jointly with Airports Authority and Kenya Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works is reviewing frequency and timing of flights to facilitate physical distancing at the Airports.

Meanwhile, Air France and KLM will on Saturday resume passenger flights to Kenya.

Passengers can now fly Air France and KLM from Nairobi to Paris and Amsterdam with the possibility of transfer to other European and North Atlantic destinations.

Air France – KLM Commercial Director for Eastern Africa Steven Van Wijk, says the flights to and from Nairobi will be operated in strict compliance with local and international health protocols and will adhere to the highest standards of health and hygiene.

“We wish to assure all our customers that we have taken precautionary measures to ensure that we conduct our operations safely, comfortably and responsibly. The safety of our passengers and crew will always be our top priority and this is why we have taken all necessary measures in accordance with WHO guidelines,” said Steven.

Passengers are however advised to familiarize themselves with applicable travel restrictions that vary from country to country and may be subject to change prior to booking. In particular, they need to be aware of the entry and residency rules for the destination countries as these are likely to have changed with the evolving global health situation.

The resumption of flights by Air France and KLM will further boost Kenya’s economic recovery efforts and especially the tourism and horticulture sectors which are dependent on air connectivity to key markets in Europe, US and other parts of the world.