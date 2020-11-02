Here’s everything we learned from Beyonce that you can apply to your own life

Beyonce is British Vogue’s celebrity for their December 2020 issue. She was photographed by young unknown black photographer Kennedi Carter. In the issue she talks about life amid the global pandemic, Black is King and making impactful art.

Here’s everything we learned that you can apply to your own life.

Find a hobby that makes you happy

For her interview, Beyonce said that during quarantine her and her daughters had been playing dress-up every Friday which is how the Ivy Park collection was born.

“My kids and I came up with Fashion Fridays. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures. The newest Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition.”

Maintain consistency in your craft

On the question of “how to be discovered by Beyonce”, she said that continuing to create and remaining consistent is the key. Your art will find its home.

“I believe great art is discovered when you are consistent, a hard worker, and combine that with vision – your gift finds its home at some point.”

Commit fully

The easiest way to make sure you remain consistent in your art/craft is to make sure you are first and foremost interested in it. Find a project that you are fully invested in and commit to it a 100%

Maintain Ownership

Make sure that whatever art you create, you maintain ownership. This ensures that your image remains your own and that you are able to adjust creatively as you wish.

No one can dictate what success is

Define what success looks like to you and work toward it. Don’t let people define what that should look like for you.

A project can be commercially successful and not be impactful

Commercial success doesn’t equate to making an impact. Always strive to make sure that your art inspires people to change, to do more, be themselves or whatever impact means to you.

Being number one doesn’t mean you’re the best

That’s pretty self-explanatory.

Read the full interview.

