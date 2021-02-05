Spice up your braids look with these easy tricks
Whether it’s normal braids, goddess faux locs or Nyasuba locs, we’ve got some amazing ideas to help you style your braids for different occasions.
We’ve listed just a few hairstyles for different occasions but there are numerous styles that you can use to glam up your locs. Something as simple as your makeup or a hair clip can elevate your hairstyle from daytime to nighttime chic.
Don’t be afraid to play around with different outfits and accessories as well.
Top Knot
Ponytail
Side top knot combo
Half top knot
Braided down your back braids
Top Bow
Add a head wrap
