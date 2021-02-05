Spice up your braids look with these easy tricks

Photo by Tahiti Spears on Unsplash

Whether it’s normal braids, goddess faux locs or Nyasuba locs, we’ve got some amazing ideas to help you style your braids for different occasions. 

We’ve listed just a few hairstyles for different occasions but there are numerous styles that you can use to glam up your locs. Something as simple as your makeup or a hair clip can elevate your hairstyle from daytime to nighttime chic.

Don’t be afraid to play around with different outfits and accessories as well.

Top Knot

Photo by Kelly Fournier on Unsplash

Ponytail

braids
Janet Jackson in braids in a ponytail

Side top knot combo

Courtesy Voice of Hair, Pinterest

Half top knot

Imani Hakim, half top knot

Braided down your back braids

Gabrielle Union rocking braided braids

Top Bow

Skai Jackson

Add a head wrap

Issa Rae for Essence Magazine 2019

 

