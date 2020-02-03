Coconut oil is not just for your hair, you can also incorporate it into your beauty routine

Coconut oil is a versatile product that is typically derived from the white flesh of a coconut. Although most people use it for their hair, there are several other ways to use it.

As a lotion

Coconut is an amazing moisturizer, especially for dry skin. In fact, in most cases, most lotions and serums use coconut oil as a base for their products.

As a natural deodorant

Coconut oil is antibacterial in nature and can, therefore, work as a natural deodorant. In addition, it moisturises your underarms and safeguards against skin irritation. Just scoop a bit with your fingers and rub it under your arms.

As a makeup remover

Coconut oil is an amazing makeup remover that doesn’t strip your face of moisture. Just apply some of it to your face and wipe it off with a dry cotton ball and voila! However, be sure to clean your face with whatever facial wash you use to prevent clogging your pores.

As a shaving cream

Believe it or not, you can use it instead of shaving cream. Its oily nature allows it to smooth out your body hair making them pliable hence reducing irritation and razor burn. It also leaves your skin smooth and silky. The only downside is that you will have to change out your razors more often and clean them with soapy warm water after use.

As a lip balm

As a natural moisturiser, coconut oil can also work as a lip balm to soothe chapped lips and reduce inflammation.

As a wrinkle reducer

Another reason to incorporate coconut oil into your daily routine is because it stimulates the production of collagen which reduces wrinkles and delays the ageing process. Leaving your skin looking radiant and young.

Use it as a mouthwash

If you read that and thought, “ew, no” hear us out. This practice is not something we made up. It’s actually a very old practice called oil pulling and it involves swishing oil in your mouth for several minutes much like you would mouthwash.

50% of coconut oil is made up of lauric acid which is effective in fighting mouth bacteria that cause bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease.

If you’re up for trying it, just put a tablespoon of oil in your mouth, swish it around for 10 – 15 minutes, spit it out and then brush your teeth.

