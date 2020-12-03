The Guinness World Records (formerly known as the The Guinness Book of World Records) is a reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. The 2020 edition is the 65th year of publication, published in 100 countries and 23 languages.

18 November 2020 marked the 16th annual Guinness World Records Day; an annual celebration of record-breaking that sees thousands of people getting involved from across the globe. See these interesting (and weird) records broken then.

Tallest teenager

On October 18 2020, Ren Keyu of China not only celebrated his 14th birthday, but also received the Guinness World Records title for the tallest teenager (male) with a height of 221.03 cm (7 ft 3.02 in).

Most magic tricks performed underwater in three minutes

Magician and serial record-breaker Martin Rees from Hertfordshire (UK) achieved the Guinness World Record title for the most magic tricks performed underwater in three minutes, managing an incredible 20 magic tricks.

Most drinks cans placed on the body using air suction

Shunichi Kanno (Japan) has achieved the Guinness World Record title for the most drink cans placed on the body using air suction. He managed to stick 20 cans on his head and body!

Most football penalties taken in 24 hours (individual)

The most football (soccer) penalties taken in 24 hours (individual) is 7,876, and was achieved by Deena Shipwright (UK) in Saar, Bahrain.

Fastest 50 m rope climb

The fastest 50 m rope climb was achieved by Thomas Butler Van Tonder (South Africa) in Johannesburg, South Africa, with an incredible time of 3 minutes 19.68 seconds.

Most bottle caps removed with the head in one minute

This rather painful looking record was broken by Prabhakar Reddy P (India), who holds many Guinness World Records titles. He managed to remove 68 bottle caps using just his head!

Most table tennis ball bounces on a racket in one minute blindfolded

This record requires a great deal of concentration. It was broken by Rishabh Jain (India) who managed a focused 146 bounces in one minute.

