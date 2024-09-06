70 children missing following Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy

Seventy children remain missing after a devastating fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, which has claimed at least 18 lives.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua confirmed the grim update during a press briefing following his visit to the school Friday afternoon.

Gachagua reported that 37 pupils have been successfully reunited with their parents, and 27 others are currently in the hospital, with one of the deceased having succumbed to injuries sustained in the blaze.

The fire occurred in a dormitory with a 156-bed capacity, which housed only boys at the mixed boarding private primary school.

The number of pupils present at the time of the tragedy has not yet been revealed, but Gachagua stated that the whereabouts of 86 pupils have been confirmed.

He urged the public to refrain from speculation as the recovery and investigation efforts are ongoing, calling for patience as authorities work to address the situation.