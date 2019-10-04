70 housing accessories to be procured from SMEs

Written By: Brian Itava
Three Jua Kali Associations have been contracted to supply 10,000 doors for the affordable housing project.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga says about 70 housing accessories will be procured from small and medium enterprises during the implementation of the affordable housing program.

The government has offered incentives to encourage the participation of the private sector in the affordable housing program, which targets to construct half a million housing units by the year 2022.

The PS was speaking in Ruiru during an inspection tour of the Ruiru railway station.

He said once the railway station is complete there will be three train services between Nairobi and Ruiru in efforts to ease congestion on roads.

