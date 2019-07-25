The Ministry of land working with the National Land Commission has revoked 70 title deeds that were fraudulently acquired in Kwale County.

This follows a regional audit chaired by the Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata whre it emerged that some parcels of land had exchanged hands fraudulently while others were allocated illegally.

While addressing Maji ya Chumvi residents in Kinango, Kwale County Elungata pointed out that the local land committee which was carrying out land adjudication in the area had also illegally allocated itself land.

Elungata said it was unfair that residents who used to own and estimated 15,000 acres of land in the past were only allocated two acres of land by the local land committee.

The Coast Commissioner said genuine title deeds will be issued to the residents in two weeks’ time.

Elungata said the Government through the ministry of Land and planning is creating a data base on settlement schemes in Coast region to address historical land injustices.

Kwale County Land and Planning Executive Saumu Baya said Maji Ya Chumvi Location was declared a land adjudication scheme in 2014 and the Government authorized the demarcation of the land to the residents.

Baya said Kwale County spent Ksh 6 million to carry out the exercise of adjudication in Maji Ya Chumvi Location.

Area residents have lauded the Government move to address their land historical injustice.