70 TVETs to receive Ksh13B high-tech equipment from China

Seventy Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Kenya are set to receive state-of-the-art equipment worth Ksh 13 billion from China, under a Government-to-Government agreement aimed at enhancing the country’s TVET sector.

Speaking to the media from her Jogoo House office, Dr. Esther Thaara Muoria, Principal Secretary for the State Department of TVET, said the Kenya-China TVET Project is a timely initiative as the sector embraces the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

She emphasized the importance of equipping TVET institutions with advanced technology to align trainees’ skills with market demands, particularly with the recent shift to a Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) curriculum.

Dr. Muoria clarified that the Sh. 13 billion will be provided as a loan in the form of equipment, which includes high-tech tools and advanced technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).

These innovations are expected to equip TVET students with cutting-edge skills that will enhance their competitiveness in the global job market.

The equipment will be distributed across various departments in TVET institutions, including mechanical, electrical and electronic technology, agricultural machinery, mechatronics, civil and building technology, welding and fabrication, hospitality management, automotive, and refrigeration and air conditioning technology.

Dr. Muoria praised the government’s ongoing support for the TVET sector, noting that Kenya now boasts 240 TVET institutions, with at least one in every constituency.

She urged the youth to enrol in TVET programs, highlighting the TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment, and Certification Council’s (CDACC) efforts to design short-term training programs that enable quick skill acquisition and immediate income generation.

She also highlighted the benefits of the Kenya Credit Accumulation and Transfer System (KCATS), which allows students to seamlessly progress through various skill levels in their educational journey within TVET institutions.