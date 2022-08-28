70 year old arrested for allegedly killing friend over Kangara brew 

A man aged 27 years was Sunday allegedly stabbed to death by a friend in Kajiado village, Laikipia County.

It was reported that John Kiptoo was stabbed several times with a kitchen knife by the suspect identified as James Kiugu aged 70 years.

The two were in the company of other people at a Chang’aa den when they picked a quarrel and later, the elderly man went for the knife and stabbed the young man several times.

Residents claim the deceased bled profusely and as a result succumbed to the injuries.

Bethwel Cheruiyot, a close friend of the deceased recounted how he witnessed the two quarreling little did they know it would end with fatality.

The incident took place Sunday evening as the duo went on a drinking spree at an open field enjoying the kangara brew.

The perpetrator also survived death by a whisker as the irate residents turned to him with blows and kicks, but was rescued by security officers who had just arrived shortly before he was lynched.

Residents said the two were also close friends and it remains a puzzle why their friendship could end in disarray.

Residents have condemned the act and pointed an accusing finger at local police officers at the Siron Police Post for taking too long to respond to their distress calls.

They claimed that reports of illicit brews were on the rise and efforts to seek help from the local administration to curb the vice have always been frustrated and never bore fruits.

Confirming the incident, the area Assistant County Commissioner Felix Cheese said the matter is under investigation as it is not yet clear what transpired.

The deceased body has since been moved to Nyahururu County and Referral Hospital Mortuary as residents seek justice for the slain young man.

The suspect was apprehended and locked in at the Nyahururu Police station as police have also launched investigations into the incident.