70 year old granny lynched for allegedly practising witchcraft

A 70-year-old woman was Saturday evening lynched by a mob in Nyamira Village, Kisii County on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

Gachemba Ongoro was hacked and burnt to death for allegedly bewitching her grandson Ronald Opore (23) who was electrocuted two days before.

As villagers organized Opore’s burial, a lynch mob frog-marched the granny from her house at dusk as they accused her of bewitching her grandson.

However, according to a post mortem exam, Opore had been electrocuted when he was washing a motor-cycle at an open-air market.

One of Ongoro’s sons, Sagini Ongoro, who was away when the incident occurred, arrived at their home only to find his mother’s body burning.

Sagini had travelled from Eldoret where he works to bury his nephew following the electrocution tragedy.

A traumatized Sagini remarked he had never known that his mother to practice witchcraft as alleged.

Area Chief Edward Mwenda while confirming the incident condemned the killing and warned villagers against taking the law into their hands.

Mwenda was alerted about the granny’s lynching but on arriving at the scene, the crime had already been committed.

The chief is now urging the residents to report their grievances to the government’s security apparatus for action assuring them of appropriate action over the suspected killers.