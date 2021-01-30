7000 leaders from Mt Kenya meet Uhuru, vow to support BBI

President Uhuru Kenyatta is meeting another set of leaders from Mt Kenya at Sagana State Lodge, on his second day in the region, deliberating issues touching on the region’s development as well as other issues of national significance.

In Saturday’s consultative meeting, that has attracted an estimated 7000 participants, those in attendance have voiced their unanimous support for the President’s agenda including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

During the consultative meeting with the Head of State, the leaders who included representatives of the youth, women, politicians and other grassroot formations maintained the their region stands to benefit from the BBI constitutional reform process.

Led by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, the group assured President Kenyatta that they will not allow divisive politics and external influence to disrupt the peace, tranquility and unity of the region.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Addressing the gathering, the President asked the leaders to support the BBI and what is proposed. According to the Head of State, the BBI proposals will safeguard the interests of region and other regions in the country. He said BBI will ensure that anyone ascending to the country’s top seat will treat everyone equally.

“As i leave office, i want to make sure that i leave you in a better place than i found you. Those coming to tell you bad things about me and telling you to reject what I am proposing, ask them what they are offering in alternative.” he said

He reiterated that he would want nothing more that a country that is united in every aspect, citing this as a requisite ground for sustainable development.

“There is nothing more important than our unity. Let us not be misled. Don’t be lied to. Let us pass this BBI, other things will come later and we will make a decision.” He said

According to the head of State, BBI will guarantee more resources for development in the grassroots. He castigated those opposed saying they are yet to offer alternative solutions to ensure this is achieved.

“If they really care about the hustlers, let’s say in mathare Nairobi, why would they oppose that revenue sharing formula?”