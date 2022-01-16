72 teams to participate in Matungu CDF Cup

A total of 72 teams will take part in the first edition of Matungu CDF Cup which was launched on Sunday at Ngairwe Primary school in Matungu constituency, Kakamega county.

The tournament set to kick off in January and come to a culmination in April this year will see teams battling out for top honours in what is expected to be a hotly contested affair.

According to area Member of Parliament Peter Oscar Nabulindo, the ultimate goal of the competition is to help Matungu sub-county have its own team that will play in the sanctioned local leagues.

“Matungu has lagged behind in terms of football development despite massive potential in the constituency. Last December we saw our very own Munami FC taking home Kshs 1M after clinching Senator Malala Cup finals.

“There is need to have our own competitive Matungu Combined that will participate in national recognised leagues such as FKF Division One League Zone B.Talent is there but what lacks on the ground is proper structures to help propel them to national limelight” he said.

The first term lawmaker emphasized on the need for the government to allocate more funds to sponsor sporting activities at grassroots and help young people nurture their talents.

He further noted that despite availability of plenty of untapped potential in rural areas,priority has been given to urban centres where more sporting action takes place.

“The national government doesn’t allocate much resources to the constituencies and even the little that is given to us is not enough to foot various sports initiatives our young people are passionate about. We want to nurture talent in line with the central admnistration’s bid to promote sports in Kenya.I hope they consider increasing their allocations to help us manage people’s needs”added Nabulindo.

National Super League[NSL] side Mt Kenya United Secretary Albert Wesonga who was present during the event promised to use his network and bring local coaches on the ground to scout talents who will impress during the championship.

Matungu has contributed various players to Kenya Premier League scene led by former striker for the defunct Western Stima Dan Oduor, John Omondi who plies his trade with Kariobangi Sharks,Dennis Ochieng featuring for Slum Boys of Mathare United among others.