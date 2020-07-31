723 people have tested positive for COVID-19 virus out of 8679 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,636.

Out of the new cases, 700 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners with the youngest case being a nine month old baby while the oldest is 87 years.

Speaking during the daily press briefing on daily COVID-19 updates Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that 16 patients have succumbed to the virus.

“We have lost 16 patients, total fatalities now stand at 341,” noted CS Kagwe.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



44 patients have recovered from the virus, 24 are from the home based care while 20 are from various health facilities.

The total number of recoveries is 8,165.

Nairobi County is leading with the highest COVID-19 cases at 436, followed by Nakuru with 83, Mombasa 48, Kiambu 45, Turkana 12 and Uasin Gishu 10.

Other counties include: Machakos with 9 cases, Kajiado 9, Busia 8, Muranga 7, Kericho 7, Kisumu 6, Baringo 5,Bomet 5, Garissa 3, Kwale 3, Nyeri 3, Siaya 3, Isiolo 2, Kakamega 2, Lamu 2, Meru 2, wajir 2, Taveta 2, Tana River 2, Vihiga 2, Nyandarua 1, Elgeyo Marakwet1, Makueni1, Marsabit1, Kilifi1.

More to follow…….