74 more test positive for Covid-19 as positivity rate drops

Kenya recorded 74 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 3,987 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 1.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 252,033 from a cumulative test of 2,639,107 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 54 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners with 44 being male while 30 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 101 years.

76 patients have recovered from the disease, 60 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 16 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 245,254 of which 198,131 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 47,123 are from various health facilities.

Eight patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,223.

A total of 590 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 1,556 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 34 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 are on ventilatory support, and 13 on supplemental oxygen with no patient under observation.

A further 177 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them being admitted in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 4,500,179 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,291,192 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,208,987.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 35.2%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.4%.

CS Kagwe said has said that the Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.