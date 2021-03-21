747 more test positive for Covid-19 as 17 succumb

The Ministry of Health has recorded 747 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 5,145 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics bring the number of confirmed cases in the country to 120,910 from the 1,414,865 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the new cases, 710 are Kenyans while 37 are foreign nationals. 396 are male while 351 female.

The youngest is a seven-month-old infant, while the oldest is aged 101 years.

114 patients have recovered from the disease, 74 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 40 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 89,622.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 889 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 2,545 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

121 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 are on ventilatory support and 86 on supplemental oxygen while three patients are under observation.

An additional 59 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 41 of them in the general wards while 18 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

17 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. According to Kagwe seven of the reported deaths occurred in the last 48 hours while 10 are late reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates.

The total number of fatalities in the country now stands at 2,011.

While encouraging the first phase target groups for Covid-19 vaccination to turn up for the exercise, the Health CS dismissed reports on social media that the Ministry’s vaccination deployment plan had been abused.

Kagwe clarified that the vaccination plan remains intact and targets all persons living in Kenya including those serving in the diplomatic corps.