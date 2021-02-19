748 Air Services expands fleet with additional aircraft

748 Air Services has acquired another Dash 8-Q400 aircraft increasing the total fleet number to 14 aircrafts of different types and specifications.

748 Air Services Chairman, Ahmed Jibril indicated that the new acquisition will boost the capacity to deliver more services to its clients in various sectors.

According to Jibril, the additional capacity is strategic as It will enable the low cost carrier play an active role in supporting rising demand for movement of humanitarian workers and urgent relief supplies across the African Continent

The Dash 8-Q400 has a capacity to carry up to 76 passengers.

It is considered a high performance and versatile plane, with capabilities for short take-off and landing.

The aircraft was delivered by Medavia (Mediterranean Aviation Company Limited), a De Havilland Canada Authorized Service Facility (ASF) based in Malta.

Medavia also did a C-check on the aircraft, making history as the first Q400 series to undergo heavy and extensive maintenance check at the facility.

748 Air Services plans to increase its fleet further by acquiring the Dash 8-300 Series.