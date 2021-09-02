748 Air Services launches Mombasa office, gears up for Malindi route

748 Air Services has Thursday opened its Mombasa office as it prepares to add more flights on the coastal route.

The airline said the Mombasa office will help it serve its growing customer numbers along the coastal tourism circuit on the back of recovering tourism sector.

“We expect to see increased tourism activities in the coastal routes following the commencement of a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for frontline personnel in the Tourism and Hospitality sector a few months ago,” said 748 Air Services Managing Director, Moses Mwangi when he opened the Office at Moi International Airport.

He added, “the Mombasa Office will help us handle more people who are increasingly gaining confidence to fly again as Hospitality establishments move towards full resumption.”

There will be two daily flights departing from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

The airline also has one daily flight departing from JKIA Terminal 2 to Ukunda.

Next month, the airline will launch Direct flights From Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Malindi.

This will bring the airline’s domestic routes to five, having already operations to Mombasa, Kisumu, Ukunda and Maasai Mara.

In May, 748 launched two daily flights between Nairobi and Kisumu and later on started operations in Mombasa and Diani.

“We continue to open up new routes in line with our goal of revolutionizing service offering by ensuring affordability, efficiency, and passenger safety as part of our bigger commitment to delivering better flight experience to clients,” said 748 Air Services Chairman, Ahmed Jibril.

On these routes, 748 said it will leverage its fast and versatile Dash 8-Q400 aircraft with a capacity of 78 passengers with a return ticket cost starting from as low as Ksh 10,700.