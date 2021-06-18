748 Air Services to continue Nairobi-Kisumu flights

748 Air Services has Friday said its daily flights from Nairobi to Kisumu will continue as scheduled.

748 Air Service Managing Director, Moses Mwangi said the new containment measures put in place by the government to manage a spike in COVID-19 infection rates within the country’s Lake Basin region will not affect the airline’s operations.

“Following the latest government review on COVID-19 containment measures in 13 counties within the Lake Basin region, we would like to notify you that the lockdown does not affect our daily flights to Kisumu,” said Mwangi.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Thursday said the dusk-to-dawn curfew shall begin at 7 pm and end at 4 am in the counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori effective Friday, June 18, 2021, until further notice.

The CS said the 13 counties have been declared a COVID-19 hotspot zone after registering a positivity rate of 21 per cent against a national average of 9 per cent over the last 14 days.

“We will continue to operate as scheduled whilst adhering to COVID-19 containment measures onboard all our flights. No meals or water will be served during the containment period,” said 748 Air Services Chairman, Ahmed Jibril.

By Beth Nyaga