748 Air Services to launch Nairobi-Kisumu route

Aviation company 748 Air Services is set to launch a new route to Kisumu, starting May 20th 2021.

The introduction of Nairobi-Kisumu route is part of 748 Air Services network expansion plan to allow it play a significant role in supporting growth of domestic tourism market and boosting the economy already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This week we are launching our second domestic route within a year since we ventured into the Mara. Kisumu is a very important in our expansion plans and 748 Air will provide customers with great value option when we officially open the route,” said 748 Air Service Managing Director, Moses Mwangi.

748 Air Services Chairman, Ahmed Jibril said the new route will play an important role in facilitating more business and tourism opportunities as well strengthen the lake region as the top business hub.

The airline will be plying daily flights on the new route from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Kisumu International Airport.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture, Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed and Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Anyang’Nyongó will officiate the event.