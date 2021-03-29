748 Air Services to operate Wilson–Mara–Wilson route for international tourists

748 Air Services has Monday announced they will continue scheduled flights to the Maasai Mara (Wilson-mara-Wilson) and charter requests for international tourists.

“748 Air Services will fly all international tourists who have already booked with us to the Mara and welcomes all bookings from Camps and Lodges, Tour Operators and Travel Agents,” read a statement.

According to the statement sent to newsrooms, international tourists arriving in Kenya MUST adhere to COVID 19 protocols including presenting a COVID – certificate acquired no more than 96 hours prior to arrival to the country.

The statement further noted that all local tourists who booked flights are not eligible for a refund, however, they will be flown at no additional cost when the cessation of movement by air is lifted.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The move by 748 Air Services comes shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta during his 13th Presidential address declared a cessation of movement by road, rail and air in and out of five counties starting midnight Friday 26th March 2021.

In a press briefing Saturday, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna however clarified that all domestic flights in and out of the Zoned area (Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru) will be suspended from 29th March 2021 mid-day.

“International flights are however exempt from this, but international travellers must observe all COVID-19 protocols, which include possessing a COVID-19 negative certificate obtained within 96 hours before travel. Tourists who are coming to Kenya or had booked to travel to Kenya are urged not to cancel their bookings,” he added.