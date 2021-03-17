748 Air Services to participate in five-day tourism fair to spur domestic tourism

748 Air Services will for the first time take part in the five-day Holiday 2021 Tourism Fair held at the Sarit Expo Centre from the 17th to 21st March, with the aim of promoting domestic tourism.

In a statement by Managing Director Moses Mwangi, 748 Air Services will be showcasing several affordable flight and accommodation packages that locals can take advantage of for a chance to explore the exotic Maasai Mara.

Majority of the population visiting Maasai Mara are International Tourists who travel as far as 10,000 Kilometres, with the locals preferring the coastal areas as the destination of choice.

“We are promoting Mara as the destination of choice in order to encourage Kenyans to explore one of the wonders of the world. Through our competitive return flight rate of USD $206, Kenyans can access the Mara from Nairobi in 45 minutes,” said Mwangi.

Attendees of the five-day fair will get a chance to win Fly748 Mara goody bags and learn more about our exciting packages to the Majestic Maasai Mara.

748 Air Services ventured into the Wilson- Maasai Mara route late last year to promote local tourism.