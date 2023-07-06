75 enlist for the opening leg of International Pairs Series at Muthaiga

The innaugural round of this years edition of International Pairs Golf Series is set to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club on Saturday 8th July.

A total of 75 pairs have already confirmed their participation in the event.

After the Muthaiga round the event will be held in seven other golf clubs .

The second round is set for Nyahururu Sports Club on July 15 th before the series heading to Kericho Golf Club, Great Rift Valley Golf Resort,Nyali Golf & Country Club,Nakuru Golf Club and VetLab Sports Club.

The championship is set to culminate with a grand finale in September where the winning pair will earn a slot at theworld finals are set for the 6th to 10th November at the Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucesso Resort, Portugal.

The the series is played in a four-ball better-ball format (Stable ford) with a handicap allowance of 85% of the Course Handicap.

Top five pairs from every tournament will earn a slot in the grand finale.

The top three winning pairs in the Grand Finale qualify to play at the World Finals with all the expenses paid for.

Kenya has participated in all the editions held since 2019 sending a total of 7 pairs over the period.

Mike Karanga & Steve Kiaro, James Kamenchu & Anthony Murage and Bhamra Bilu & Romy Sandhu participated in the finals in 2019 at Penina Golf Resort, Portugal.

In 2022, Saawan Shah & Jay Varia, Chand Shah & Kush Shah, Julius Rono & Eric Mutai and Steve Kiaro & David Gitao participated in the finals at La Cala Golf Resort, Spain.

The pair of Chand Shah & Kush Shah finished as runner ups in the World Finals just one point from the winners from Namibia-Johannes Damon and Hylton Villet.

The International Pairs is the World’s Largest Golf Tournament which attracts participants from over 50 countries.